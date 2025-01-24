Lonzo Ball Leaves NBA World Intrigued With Performance In Bulls-Warriors Game
On Thursday night, the Chicago Bulls played Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.
Despite leading at halftime, they lost by a score of 131-106.
Lonzo Ball finished the loss with nine points, three rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 3/10 from the field in 23 minutes of playing time.
While he did not have a big night, he got off to a strong start to the game in the first quarter.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Sam Esfandiari: "Good to see Lonzo healthy. Could see him having a second act like Shaun Livingston and hope he does."
Ross Pins: "you gotta be nuts if you’re a contending team in the NBA and you’re not checking in on Lonzo Ball. He would make any team better, and obviously the Bulls aren’t going anywhere. Would hurt my soul, but it’s the right business move."
@CLUTCH_KEY: "Lonzo picking Golden State apart right now."
@ishanghosh824: "Lonzo Ball, a true all-around point guard"
Bleacher Nation Bulls: "Lonzo Ball scored or assisted on the Bulls' first 8 points. Then, Nikola Vucevic scored seven straight.
As the trade deadline nears, it's going to be harder and harder for teams to ignore how good the Bulls' veterans have been."
@deadboylyfee: "Yeah that first minute and a half I just seen of Lonzo Ball to start the game was all I needed to see….I would not mind a reunion at all"
The Bulls dropped to 19-26 in 45 games, which has them as the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They will play their next game on Saturday when they host the Philadelphia 76ers at the United Center in Chicago.