Lonzo Ball Makes Bold Claim About New Orleans Pelicans Tenure
Lonzo Ball has had a unique NBA career.
The former UCLA superstar began his career as the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by Magic Johnson and the Los Angeles Lakers.
However, he was traded just two seasons later (in a deal to land the Lakers with Anthony Davis).
Ball spent two seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans, and he recently made a bold claim about his tenure with the franchise (via the WAE Show, h/t NBACentral).
Ball: "Every time I catch my stride, something goes wrong. I'm not gonna cap. Either I get hurt, or that one year I was in New Orleans just COVID came out of nowhere. You look back at that month before COVID, if you was to ask me, I think I'm the best point guard in the league."
While many fans will likely disagree with Ball ever being the best point guard in the NBA.
He was played very good basketball, and finished that season with averages of 11.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 41.4% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range in 55 games.
Ball is currently a member of the Chicago Bulls, but he has been unable to play in a game since the 2021-22 season.
Over five seasons, the 26-year-old has career averages of 11.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 252 games.