Lonzo Ball Makes Feelings Clear About Cleveland Cavaliers

Lonzo Ball met with the media for the first time as a member of the Cavs.

Ben Stinar

Sep 30, 2024; Chicago, Il, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) speaks to the press during Media Day. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
This week, Lonzo Ball was officially traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The former UCLA superstar had been with the Chicago Bulls for the last four years.

Via Cavs.com: "CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired guard Lonzo Ball in a trade with the Chicago Bulls, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. As part of the trade, the Cavaliers sent forward Isaac Okoro to Chicago."

Feb 28, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) controls the ball during a game against the Toronto Raptors at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images / Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

On Monday, Ball met with the media for the first time as a member of the Cavs.

Ball: "Obviously, we know how good the Cavs are. We know how good they've been in the past and I think that this year we have a great chance to go for it all... As a kid... I was a LeBron fan, so naturally, I was a Cavs fan. It's kind of cool. Like a full circle moment to be able to come here and play for them and just try to get a ring for them."

Ball returned to play last year after missing nearly three seasons of action.

He had averages of 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 35 games.

Jan 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) walks around Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) after missing a half court shot at the buzzer of the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Ball (who is 27) was the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball.

He has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans over eight years.

Dec 18, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton (R) talks to guard Lonzo Ball (2) during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Cavs lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Ben Stinar
