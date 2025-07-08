Lonzo Ball Makes Feelings Clear About Cleveland Cavaliers
This week, Lonzo Ball was officially traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The former UCLA superstar had been with the Chicago Bulls for the last four years.
Via Cavs.com: "CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired guard Lonzo Ball in a trade with the Chicago Bulls, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. As part of the trade, the Cavaliers sent forward Isaac Okoro to Chicago."
On Monday, Ball met with the media for the first time as a member of the Cavs.
Ball: "Obviously, we know how good the Cavs are. We know how good they've been in the past and I think that this year we have a great chance to go for it all... As a kid... I was a LeBron fan, so naturally, I was a Cavs fan. It's kind of cool. Like a full circle moment to be able to come here and play for them and just try to get a ring for them."
Ball returned to play last year after missing nearly three seasons of action.
He had averages of 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 35 games.
Ball (who is 27) was the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball.
He has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans over eight years.
The Cavs lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.