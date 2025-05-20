Lonzo Ball Makes Honest Statement About Former Lakers Teammate LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been the most notable player in the NBA for a very long time.
At 40, he still remains one of the most popular (and best) athletes in the world.
In a recent episode of the WAE Show, Lonzo Ball revealed that he thinks James is still the face of the NBA.
Ball: "I still think it's Bron though, personally... If you turn your TV on, you're still gonna see something about Bron or the Lakers every single day... When you think about the NBA, who the first name that come into your mind type s**t."
Ball was the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Lakers.
He spent one season as a teammate of James in Los Angeles.
Ball makes a good point, as James is still the most talked about NBA player (on TV) and has the most followers on social media.
He also finished last year averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 70 games.
Via @StatMamba: "LeBron James - 2025 Playoffs:
25.4 PPG
9.0 RPG
5.6 APG
2.0 SPG
1.8 BPG
Led the team in REB, STL, & BLK."
As for Ball, the Chicago Bulls point guard is coming off a season where he averaged 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 35 games.