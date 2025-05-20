Fastbreak

Lonzo Ball Makes Honest Statement About Former Lakers Teammate LeBron James

Lonzo Ball spoke about his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate.

Ben Stinar

Dec 14, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) shake hands after a Cavs win at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Dec 14, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) shake hands after a Cavs win at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been the most notable player in the NBA for a very long time.

At 40, he still remains one of the most popular (and best) athletes in the world.

In a recent episode of the WAE Show, Lonzo Ball revealed that he thinks James is still the face of the NBA.

Ball: "I still think it's Bron though, personally... If you turn your TV on, you're still gonna see something about Bron or the Lakers every single day... When you think about the NBA, who the first name that come into your mind type s**t."

Ball was the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Lakers.

He spent one season as a teammate of James in Los Angeles.

Lakers
Dec 8, 2018; Memphis, TN, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-Imagn Images / Justin Ford-Imagn Images

Ball makes a good point, as James is still the most talked about NBA player (on TV) and has the most followers on social media.

He also finished last year averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 70 games.

Via @StatMamba: "LeBron James - 2025 Playoffs:

25.4 PPG
9.0 RPG
5.6 APG
2.0 SPG
1.8 BPG

Led the team in REB, STL, & BLK."

LeBron James
Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

As for Ball, the Chicago Bulls point guard is coming off a season where he averaged 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 35 games.

Lonzo Ball
Feb 28, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) goes up for a shot during a game against the Toronto Raptors at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images / Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.