Lonzo Ball Makes Shot Over LaMelo Ball In Hornets-Bulls Game

Lonzo Ball made a shot over his brother during Friday's game.

Nov 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) and Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) hug after the game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the Chicago Bulls are playing the Charlotte Hornets at the United Center.

During the game, Lonzo Ball made a shot over his brother (LaMelo) that got a lot of views on social media.

Via The NBA: "BIG BRO 3-BALL OVER LIL BRO

Lonzo and LaMelo face off for the first time since 2021!"

Lonzo had three points, two rebounds and two assists while shooting 1/2 from the three-point range in his first 13 minutes of playing time.

Many fans reacted to the highlight on social media.

@ReturnoftheMuk: "Man, this is just so cool. What a story"

@Lorenzo1ofNone: "Dang. Didn’t know it’s been that long"

@gorebashd: "Wow that's sibling rivalry hahaha"

Lonzo came into the night with averages of 6.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 37.7% from the field and 34.7% from the three-point range in 21 games.

He had missed the previous two seasons with an injury.

The Bulls are the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-23 record in 41 games.

They are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

On the other side, LaMelo is averaging 29.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 33.6% from the three-point range in 26 games.

He will likely make his second NBA All-Star Game next month.

That said, the Hornets are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 9-28 record in 37 games.

