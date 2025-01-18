Lonzo Ball Makes Shot Over LaMelo Ball In Hornets-Bulls Game
On Friday night, the Chicago Bulls are playing the Charlotte Hornets at the United Center.
During the game, Lonzo Ball made a shot over his brother (LaMelo) that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "BIG BRO 3-BALL OVER LIL BRO
Lonzo and LaMelo face off for the first time since 2021!"
Lonzo had three points, two rebounds and two assists while shooting 1/2 from the three-point range in his first 13 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to the highlight on social media.
@ReturnoftheMuk: "Man, this is just so cool. What a story"
@Lorenzo1ofNone: "Dang. Didn’t know it’s been that long"
@gorebashd: "Wow that's sibling rivalry hahaha"
Lonzo came into the night with averages of 6.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 37.7% from the field and 34.7% from the three-point range in 21 games.
He had missed the previous two seasons with an injury.
The Bulls are the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-23 record in 41 games.
They are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak.
On the other side, LaMelo is averaging 29.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 33.6% from the three-point range in 26 games.
He will likely make his second NBA All-Star Game next month.
That said, the Hornets are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 9-28 record in 37 games.