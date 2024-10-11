Lonzo Ball Reacts To Blockbuster Knicks-Timberwolves Trade
Last week, the New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves completed their blockbuster three-team trade.
The biggest piece of the trade was All-Star forward Karl-Anthony Towns going to the Knicks.
Many people have reacted to the deal, and one person who commented was Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball (h/t The WAE Show).
Ball: "I feel like the Knicks got better. Since they got rid of Hartenstein, they needed a big... DiVincenzo is good for them too though, but it's like they got Bridges now so."
DMo also asked: "Do you guys think that this is enough to compete with the Celtics?"
Ball responded: "Yeah."
The Knicks had already been coming off a year where they were the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).
Towns finished last season with averages of 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 41.6% from the three-point range in 62 games.
As for Ball, he has been one of the best pass-first point guards in the NBA when healthy.
That said, the former UCLA star hasn't played in a game since the 2021-22 season.
His career averages are 11.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 252 games for the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans (and Bulls).