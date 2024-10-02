Lonzo Ball Reacts To Zach LaVine's Instagram Post
On Monday, the Chicago Bulls held media day to open up their 2024-25 NBA season.
They have a very talented roster but have dealt with injuries over the previous two seasons.
Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine are the two notable players that have missed a lot of time.
Following media day, LaVine made a post to Instagram that had over 120,000 likes and 500 comments.
The first photo featured him next to Ball.
LaVine captioned his post: "Year 11. 🙏🏽"
One person to leave a comment was Ball.
His comment had over 400 likes.
Ball wrote: "🤞🏼"
LaVine is coming off a year where he averaged 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range in 25 games.
His season cut short due to surgery.
On the other hand, Ball signed with the Bulls during the 2021 offseason.
That year, he averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 42.3% from the three-point range in 35 games before getting injured.
The former UCLA star has missed each of the last two seasons.
That said, Ball and LaVine are both expected to be available to begin the 2024-25 season.
Via The Bulls: "Lonzo Ball when asked if he'll be in uniform on Opening Night.
“Yeah, that’s the goal. Can’t tell the future but that’s the plan I’m on and I think I’ll be ready for the first game.""
The Bulls will play their first game on October 23 when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans.