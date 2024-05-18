Lonzo Ball Reveals Thoughts On Los Angeles Lakers Head Coaching Rumors
The Los Angles Lakers fired head coach Darvin Ham earlier this month.
With the 2024 NBA Draft in less than 40 days, the Lakers will likely end up hiring a new coach at some point soon.
One of the most talked about rumors has been the possibility of the Lakers hiring NBA veteran JJ Redick.
Recently, Lonzo Ball spoke about the rumors on his new podcast (The WAE Show).
Ball: "I played with JJ, I know him personally. I told you, he's one of the smartest people I know. I don't think that's a bad move at all. He's already cool with Bron. Clearly, he's got the pod. He played for a minute too. It's not like he was just in the league. He actually put in real time, playoffs."
Ball has a lot of credibility speaking the subject.
He was teammates with Redick on the New Orleans Pelicans, and also teammates with LeBron James on the Lakers.
The Lakers are coming off a season where they were the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
They beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament, but lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round (in five games).
As for Ball, he has dealt with injuries, and has been unable to play in a game since the 2021-22 season.
He is currently with the Chicago Bulls, and was initially the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of UCLA (by the Lakers).