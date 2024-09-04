Lonzo Ball Sends Instagram Story Message To LaMelo Ball
Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball are two of the most notable young stars in the NBA.
While both have had their own struggles with injuries, they have been very good players when they have been able to be on the court.
Recently, LaMelo posted an Instagram story where he tagged Lonzo.
Via Overtime: "LaMelo’s build got shades of Lonzo 🤣"
Lonzo responded to LaMelo's story with a message.
He wrote: "Jus make sure to pass that mf when I get on lol"
LaMelo and Lonzo have faced off three times over their careers.
Lonzo has a 2-1 record in those matchups.
Via ESPN Stats & Info on January 8, 2021: "Tonight is the 1st game between LaMelo and Lonzo Ball. According to @EliasSports they are the only brothers drafted in the top 5 in NBA history.
LaMelo and Lonzo played 1 year together at Chino Hills High School. That team went 35-0 and won a state title."
LaMelo was the third pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
He has spent all four seasons of his career with the Charlotte Hornets.
This past year, LaMelo averaged 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 22 games.
As for Lonzo, he was the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft after one season at UCLA.
He has been unable to play in a game since the 2021-22 season.
Over seven years, Lonzo has spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans.