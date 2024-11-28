Lonzo Ball Sends Out Instagram Post After Bulls-Magic Game
On Wednesday evening, the Chicago Bulls played the Orlando Magic in Florida.
The Bulls lost by a score of 133-119 to fall to 8-12 in their first 20 games.
Despite the loss, Bulls fans were likely happy to see Lonzo Ball back on the floor after a 15-game absence.
The former UCLA star finished with six points, one rebound, three assists, four steals and two blocks while shooting 2/3 from the three-point range.
Via StatMamba: "Lonzo Ball in 14 minutes:
6 PTS
4 STL
2 BLK
2/3 3PT
Led the team in STL & BLK in his first game back."
After the game, Ball made a post to Instagram that had over 30,000 likes in one hour.
Ball captioned his post: "Win definitely would’ve felt better but happy to be back wit my dawgs #RockWit2 #StayWithUs 🤞🏼"
After missing over two years of action, Ball has appeared in four games so far this season.
He is averaging 5.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 41.2% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range.
The Bulls are 10th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are 6-6 in the 12 games they have played on the road.
Following the Magic, the Bulls will return home to host the Boston Celtics on Friday evening at the United Center.
Ball was the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
He has also spent time with the Lakers and Pelicans.