Lonzo Ball Sends Out Viral Instagram Post After Hornets-Bulls Game
On Friday evening, the Chicago Bulls beat the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 109-95.
Lonzo Ball had one of his best games of the season.
The 27-year-old point guard put up ten points, seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 2/5 from the field in 19 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he made a post Instagram that had over 130,000 likes in three hours.
Ball captioned his post: "Day in the life 🎟️"
In the first photo, Lonzo was featured with his younger brother LaMelo (who did not play in the game).
LaMelo also left a comment that had over 100 likes in less than one hour.
He wrote: "5L and after 🕺🏽🛸💕💕"
After missing over two seasons due to injury, Lonzo's showing against the Hornets is an extremely good sign.
The former UCLA superstar is averaging 5.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 37.2% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range in nine games.
With the victory over Charlotte, the Bulls improved to 11-15 in 26 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Hornets, the Bulls will play their next game on Monday evening when they visit the Toronto Raptors in Canada.
Ball was the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers.
He has spent time with the Bulls, Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans.