Fastbreak

Lonzo Ball Sends Out Viral Instagram Post After Hornets-Bulls Game

Lonzo Ball made a post to Instagram after Friday's victory.

Ben Stinar

Jan 4, 2020; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball (2) stands on the court before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2020; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball (2) stands on the court before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

On Friday evening, the Chicago Bulls beat the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 109-95.

Lonzo Ball had one of his best games of the season.

The 27-year-old point guard put up ten points, seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 2/5 from the field in 19 minutes of playing time.

After the game, he made a post Instagram that had over 130,000 likes in three hours.

Ball captioned his post: "Day in the life 🎟️"

In the first photo, Lonzo was featured with his younger brother LaMelo (who did not play in the game).

LaMelo also left a comment that had over 100 likes in less than one hour.

He wrote: "5L and after 🕺🏽🛸💕💕"

LaMelo Ball's Comment
LaMelo Ball's Comment / December 14

After missing over two seasons due to injury, Lonzo's showing against the Hornets is an extremely good sign.

The former UCLA superstar is averaging 5.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 37.2% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range in nine games.

With the victory over Charlotte, the Bulls improved to 11-15 in 26 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.

Following the Hornets, the Bulls will play their next game on Monday evening when they visit the Toronto Raptors in Canada.

NBA Bulls
Dec 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) reacts during the second half of a basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Ball was the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers.

He has spent time with the Bulls, Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.