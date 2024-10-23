Lonzo Ball's Status For Bulls-Pelicans Game
On Wednesday evening, the Chicago Bulls will play their first game of the 2024-25 season when they visit the Pelicans in New Orleans.
For the game, the Bulls will have one of their best players in action, as Lonzo Ball is listed as available on the injury report.
Ball last played in an NBA regular season game back in 2022 (over two years ago).
Via K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network: "Billy Donovan said Lonzo Ball will likely be in 14-16 minute range vs. Pelicans."
Ball finished his only season (2022) with the Bulls with averages of 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 42.3% from the three-point range in 35 games.
During the preseason, the former UCLA superstar looked good in his first game back.
Via The Bulls on October 16: "Lonzo Ball is officially back.
10 points | 4-6 FG | 2 threes | 15 minutes"
The Bulls finished last season as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record.
They lost to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the second straight year.
Via Evan Sidery: "Lonzo Ball is officially off the Bulls’ injury report and ready to play tomorrow in their season opener.
Ball becomes the first NBA player to successfully return from a knee cartilage transplant.
The former 2017 No. 2 overall pick is officially back after almost three years."