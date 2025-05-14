Lonzo Ball Trade The Dallas Mavericks Must Consider
The Dallas Mavericks are in one of the most unique positions in the NBA after winning the 2025 Draft Lottery.
Despite having a talented roster, they are coming off a season where they missed the NBA playoffs (and dealt with a lot of injuries).
With Kyrie Irving out for an extended period, the Mavs will need to add a point guard in the draft, free agency (or via trade).
One player I think the Mavs should consider is Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball.
After missing part of three years due to injury, Ball returned to action this past season.
The former UCLA star averaged 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 35 games.
Even though Ball cannot be counted on to stay healthy for an 82-game season, he would be a solid addition as another point guard on the depth chart.
The Bulls re-signed Ball to a two-year, $20 million deal during the season.
Therefore, he has a salary that would be movable in a trade.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on February 5): "The Chicago Bulls and Lonzo Ball have agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN."
The Mavs could offer a deal centered around Caleb Martin and a draft pick.
For the Bulls (who are far from contention), their incentive to do the hypothetical deal would be to get two assets for Ball.
Via The Chicago Bulls: "Basketball is more fun when Zo is playing.
Lonzo Ball's best plays this season:"