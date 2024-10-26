Los Angeles Clippers And Denver Nuggets Injury Reports
On Saturday afternoon, the Denver Nuggets will host the Los Angeles Clippers in Colorado.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.
The Clippers have ruled out Mo Bamba, Kawhi Leonard and PJ Tucker.
Meanwhile, the Nuggets will be without DaRon Holmes II.
This will be the second straight game that Leonard has missed.
The two-time NBA Champion is coming off a year where he averaged 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 52.5% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range in 68 games.
The Clippers come into the day with an 0-1 record after losing to the Phoenix Suns by a score of 116-113 (in overtime).
2018 MVP James Harden led the way with 29 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 10/28 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Following the Nuggets, they will visit the Golden State Warriors on Sunday at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
As for the Nuggets, they are also 0-1 after getting blown out by the Oklahoma City Thunder (102-87) at home.
2024 MVP Nikola Jokic led the team with 16 points, 12 rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and one block while shooting 6/13 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Following Los Angeles, the Nuggets will play their third game of the season Monday evening when they visit the Toronto Raptors in Canada.