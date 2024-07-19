Los Angeles Clippers And Utah Jazz Officially Complete Trade
Russell Westbrook has spent part of two seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers.
However, the 2017 MVP was officially traded to the Utah Jazz on Thursday.
Via Clippers.com: "The LA Clippers have acquired guard Kris Dunn in a sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz in exchange for guard Russell Westbrook, a right to swap second-round draft picks in 2030, the draft rights to center Balsa Koprivica and cash considerations, it was announced by President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank."
The Clippers also shared a quote from Lawrence Frank about Westbrook.
Frank via Clippers.com: "Russ is an all-time great and we were fortunate to have him here. He lifted the energy and intensity of the group. We look forward to seeing him continue his decorated career."
Westbrook finished this past season with averages of 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range in 68 games.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Utah Jazz will waive the nine-time NBA All-Star, and then he will likely sign with the Denver Nuggets.
Via Wojnarowski: "Once Russell Westbrook clears waivers, the expectation is that he’ll join the Denver Nuggets as a free agent and bring them another veteran to bolster the team’s bench and be available as a spot-starter."
The Clippers will be Kris Dunn, who is coming off a season where he averaged 5.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.0% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 66 games.
He was the fifth pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Providence.