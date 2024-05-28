Los Angeles Clippers Could Reportedly Be A Landing Spot For 3x All-NBA Player
DeMar DeRozan is coming off another productive regular season.
The six-time NBA All-Star finished his third year with the Chicago Bulls averaging 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 79 games.
This summer, DeRozan will be one of the most notable free agents on the market.
Recently, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Los Angeles Clippers could be a landing spot for DeRozan (if the team loses Paul George).
Via Scotto's article on HoopsHype: "However, one team worth monitoring as a potential suitor for DeRozan via sign-and-trade is the Los Angeles Clippers, should the franchise fail to re-sign Paul George in free agency, HoopsHype has learned."
It's worth noting that Scotto reported the Bulls are expected to retain DeRozan.
DeRozan was the ninth pick in the 2009 NBA Draft out of USC and has played 15 seasons in the league.
In addition to the Bulls, he has also spent time with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors.
At 34, he is still among the best guards in the league and he has career averages of 21.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field and 29.6% from the three-point range in 1,110 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 63 NBA playoff games.
As for the Bulls, they finished the regular season as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They lost to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament.