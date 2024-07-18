Los Angeles Clippers Could Reportedly Be Landing Spot For 2x NBA All-Star
Zach LaVine is coming off a year where he only appeared in 25 games due to injury.
The Chicago Bulls star finished the season with averages of 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range.
LaVine has a large contract which will make him hard to trade.
If he picks up his player option for the 2026-27 season, he will still be owed nearly $140 million over the next three seasons.
Recently, Joe Cowley of The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the Los Angeles Clippers could be a landing spot for LaVine (h/t HoopsHype).
Via Cowley on July 16: "NBA people still feel like if there's a place Zach LaVine could end up going to - either before the season or at the deadline - don't rule out the Clippers."
The Clippers have a roster that is led by Kawhi Leonard and James Harden.
However, they lost nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George to the Philadelphia 76ers (via free agency).
Last year, the Clippers were the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 51-31 record.
They lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
LaVine was the 13th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of UCLA.
He has played 10 seasons for the Minnesota Timberwolves (and Bulls).
His career averages are 20.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 580 games.