Los Angeles Clippers Could Reportedly Be Landing Spot For 6x NBA All-Star
DeMar DeRozan is still among the best players in the NBA at 34.
He is coming off a season where he averaged 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 79 games.
This summer, DeRozan will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reported that the Los Angeles Clippers could be a landing spot for DeRozan if they lose Paul George.
Via Johnson: "Keep the Clippers in mind as a potential DeMar DeRozan destination if Paul George signs elsewhere."
DeRozan has played 15 seasons in the league for the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs (in addition to Chicago).
His career averages are 21.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field and 29.6% from the three-point range in 1,110 regular season games.
He has never reached the NBA Finals but has played in 63 playoff games.
The Bulls finished the 2023-24 season as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record.
They lost to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the second straight season.
After the season, DeRozan spoke about his future (h/t NBA TV).
DeRozan: "The next time I play a game will be my 16th season. You realize the window closes for you personally. I ain’t trying to play 25 years or nothing like that. You want to have the opportunity to give everything great in you an opportunity. My stance on wanting to be here is still the same but I just want to win."