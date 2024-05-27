Los Angeles Clippers Could Reportedly Land 6x NBA All-Star
Kyle Lowry is coming off a season where he spent time with the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers.
The six-time NBA All-Star finished the year with averages of 8.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 39.2% from the three-point range in 60 games.
This summer, Lowry will be a free agent that is available to sign with any team in the league.
Recently, Marc Stein of The Stein Line reported that the Los Angeles Clippers are a team that has interest in signing him.
Via Stein's Substack Article: "I nonetheless heard this week that Paul and Kyle Lowry, whose free agency is looming after finishing last season in Philadelphia, are veteran guards said to interest the Clippers."
Lowry is far from his prime at 38, but he could still be a valuable point guard to run the offense for a contender like the Clippers.
During the 2019 season, Lowry and (current Clippers star) Kawhi Leonard won the NBA Championship with the Toronto Raptors.
In addition to the Heat, 76ers and Raptors, Lowry has also spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets over his 18 years in the NBA.
His career averages are 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 1,138 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 136 NBA playoff games (101 starts).
As for the Clippers, they lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.