Los Angeles Clippers Sign 23-Year-Old Guard
Kobe Sanders spent his final season of college basketball at Nevada.
The 23-year-old finished the year with averages of 15.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 34.2% from the three-point range in 33 games.
Last month, Sanders was selected with the 50th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
It's now been reported that he has signed with the LA Clippers on a two-way deal.
Via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype: "The Los Angeles Clippers and No. 50 overall pick Kobe Sanders have agreed to a two-way deal, @ontimeagencygrp COO Shaun Hickombottom told @hoopshype. Sanders was an All-Mountain West selection for Nevada, averaging 15.8 points, 4.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game."
Sanders is also playing for the Clippers at Summer League in Las Vegas.
Via Law Murray of The Athletic: "With Kobe Sanders agreeing to 2-way contract, Clippers have all three slots filled for now:
- Sanders
- Trentyn Flowers
- Patrick Baldwin Jr"
Sanders is a talented scorer, so he will be an intriguing addition to the Clippers (and their G League team) for the 2025-26 season.
Via Justin Russo (on July 11): "Clippers beat Rockets 95-92 to take Summer League opener.
Jordan Miller: 23p, 11r, 2a, 2s, 1b
Cam Christie: 21p, 6r, 2a, 2s
Kobe Brown: 14p, 4r, 4a, 2s
Trentyn Flowers: 13p, 6r, 1a, 1s
Kobe Sanders: 10p, 1r, 1a, 1s
Yanic Konan Niederhauser: 1p, 10r, 4b, 2s"