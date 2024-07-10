Los Angeles Clippers Officially Sign 6-Year NBA Veteran
Mo Bamba is coming off his sixth season playing in the NBA.
The former Texas star averaged 4.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 57 games for the Philadelphia 76ers.
On July 6, the Los Angeles Clippers officially announced that they have signed Bamba.
Via Clippers.com: "The LA Clippers have signed center Mo Bamba, it was announced by President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank."
Bamba is an intriguing addition to the Clippers because he is only 26 and has proven to be a solid role player who can defend the rim.
He was initially the sixth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and was seen as a player with All-Star potential.
His career averages are 7.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 332 regular season games.
In addition to the 76ers, Bamba has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic.
He has appeared in three NBA playoff games (for the Lakers).
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported (on July 1) that the deal is for one year.
As for the Clippers, they finished the year as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 51-31 record.
They lost to Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
That said, the Clippers still have two-time NBA Champion Kawhi Leonard and 2017 MVP James Harden going into the 2024-25 season.