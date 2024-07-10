Los Angeles Clippers Officially Sign Ex-Dallas Mavericks Starter
Derrick Jones Jr. has been a productive role player for eight seasons in the NBA.
He is coming off arguably the best year of his career (with the Dallas Mavericks) where he averaged 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range in 76 games (66 starts).
This summer, Jones Jr. became a free agent and he has now officially signed with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Via Clippers.com: "The LA Clippers have signed forward Derrick Jones Jr., it was announced by President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank."
Jones Jr. also helped the Mavs reach the NBA Finals (he started in all 22 playoff games).
The Clippers released a statement from President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank (via Clippers.com).
Frank: "Derrick is an incredible athlete and a versatile defender who excels in transition and attacks the rim. As we experienced firsthand in the playoffs against Dallas, he can change a game with his length and activity. We are going to have a tenacious defense this season and DJJ will be a huge part of it."
The Clippers have a talented roster led by James Harden and Kawhi Leonard (they lost Paul George to the Philadelphia 76ers over the offseason).
Last year, they finished as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 51-31 record.
However, the Clippers lost to the Mavs in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
Jones Jr. has also spent time with the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns.