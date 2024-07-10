Fastbreak

Los Angeles Clippers Officially Sign Ex-Dallas Mavericks Starter

The Los Angeles Clippers have officially signed a new player.

Ben Stinar

Jan 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; A detailed view of the LA Clippers logo at midcourt at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; A detailed view of the LA Clippers logo at midcourt at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Derrick Jones Jr. has been a productive role player for eight seasons in the NBA.

He is coming off arguably the best year of his career (with the Dallas Mavericks) where he averaged 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range in 76 games (66 starts).

This summer, Jones Jr. became a free agent and he has now officially signed with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Via Clippers.com: "The LA Clippers have signed forward Derrick Jones Jr., it was announced by President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank."

Jones Jr. also helped the Mavs reach the NBA Finals (he started in all 22 playoff games).

The Clippers released a statement from President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank (via Clippers.com).

Frank: "Derrick is an incredible athlete and a versatile defender who excels in transition and attacks the rim. As we experienced firsthand in the playoffs against Dallas, he can change a game with his length and activity. We are going to have a tenacious defense this season and DJJ will be a huge part of it."

Derrick Jones Jr.
Jun 14, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser (30) battles for the ball against Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (top) and forward Derrick Jones Jr. (left) during the first quarter during game four of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports / Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

The Clippers have a talented roster led by James Harden and Kawhi Leonard (they lost Paul George to the Philadelphia 76ers over the offseason).

Last year, they finished as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 51-31 record.

However, the Clippers lost to the Mavs in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).

Jones Jr. has also spent time with the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns.

Published
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.