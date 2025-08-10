Fastbreak

Los Angeles Clippers Officially Sign Former NBA 1st-Round Pick

The Clippers have signed TyTy Washington Jr.

Feb 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers Head Coach Tyronn Lue speaks to media prior to a game against the Utah Jazz at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

TyTy Washington Jr. appeared in 16 NBA games during the 2024-25 season (for the Milwaukee Bucks).

In limited playing time, the 23-year-old had averages of 2.2 points and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 31.1% from the field.

This week, Washington Jr. officially signed a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Via Keith Smith of Spotrac (on August 9): "The LA Clippers have signed Patrick Baldwin Jr. and TyTy Washington Jr. to training camp contracts."

Washington Jr. (who was a top high school recruit) played one season of college basketball at Kentucky.

He was then the 29th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Over part of three seasons for the Bucks, Rockets and Suns, Washington Jr. has career averages of 3.3 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 34.7% from the field in 58 games.

Feb 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard TyTy Washington Jr. (14) shoots against the Denver Nuggets during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

In addition to his stints in the NBA, Washington Jr. has also played a lot of G League minutes.

Via NBA G League (on April 14, 2023): "TyTy Washington Jr. took his game to the NEXT LEVEL in the postseason! 🚀

He led all players with 29.8 PPG, while adding 7.2 APG and 7.0 RPG to lead the @rgvvipers to their seventh Finals appearance.

TyTy had back-to-back 30-pieces in the Finals and averaged 36.0 PPG overall."

As for the Clippers, they finished last season as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.

They lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in seven games).

