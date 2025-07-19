Los Angeles Clippers Officially Sign Former NBA All-Star
Bradley Beal is coming off a season where he appeared in 53 games for the Phoenix Suns.
The former Florida star had averages of 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range in 53 games.
This week, the Los Angeles Clippers officially announced that they had signed Beal.
Lawrence Frank (Via Clippers.com): "Brad is one of the most talented shooting guards in the NBA. He is a two-way player and an accomplished three-level scorer who brings additional shooting, ballhandling and creation to the team."
Beal is a huge addition to a Clippers team that already has James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac on their roster.
His career averages (over 13 seasons with the Suns and Wizards) are 21.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 801 games.
Via ESPN (on July 16): "Breaking: Three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal has agreed to a contract buyout with the Phoenix Suns and plans to join the Los Angeles Clippers on a two-year, $11 million deal with a player option after clearing waivers, his agent told @ShamsCharania."
The Clippers had a surprising season (last year) where they finished as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
That said, they lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).