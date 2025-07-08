Los Angeles Clippers Release 2-Year NBA Player
Jordan Miller has spent the first two seasons of his NBA career with the Los Angeles Clippers.
He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 4.1 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 21.1% from the three-point range in 37 games.
On Tuesday, the Clippers waived Miller.
Via Jake Fischer of The Stein Line: "The Clippers have released Jordan Miller, per sources. If he clears waivers, Los Angeles still intends to keep him as part of the organization and play Summer League."
Miller was the 48th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Miami.
He has career averages of 3.7 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 22.5% from the three-point range in 45 games.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "Personal opinion: A team with a roster spot and the ability to claim Miller's contract should jump on it. He's got potential as a wing scorer."
The Clippers finished the 2024-25 season as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).
Via Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints: "Clippers just made it official:
They have waived Jordan Miller, opening up $8.9M in cap flexibility under the first apron to pursue a player using the rest of their MLE and a vet minimum contract."
The Clippers have made the NBA playoffs in each of the previous three seasons, but have been unable to get out of the first round in that span.