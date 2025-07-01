Los Angeles Clippers Release 7-Year NBA Player
Drew Eubanks spent the 2024-25 season with the LA Clippers and Utah Jazz.
He finished the year with averages of 4.6 points and 3.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 59.3% from the field in 61 games.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Clippers will now waive Eubanks (who will join the Sacramento Kings).
Via Charania: "The Los Angeles Clippers are waiving center Drew Eubanks and Eubanks plans to sign with the Sacramento Kings on a one-year deal after he clears waivers, sources tell ESPN. Additional frontcourt depth for the Kings."
Eubanks has played seven total NBA seasons for the San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers (in addition to the Clippers and Jazz).
His career averages are 5.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 60.4% from the field in 384 games.
Via Justin Russo: "The waiving of Drew Eubanks puts the Clippers $12.8 million under the first apron hard cap that they have to adhere to. That's with 13 players on the roster—12 signed and their first-round pick. Clippers still have $5.3 million left to use in their mid-level exception."
The Clippers finished the 2024-25 season as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).
Via Frankie Cartoscelli of Sactown Sports 1140: "The Sacramento Kings offseason thus far:
In:
PG Dennis Schroder (signed, 3/$45 million)
PF Dario Saric (trade, DEN)
C/F Drew Eubanks (signed, 1/vet min?)
G/F Nique Clifford (drafted, 24th pick)
C Maxime Raynaud (drafted, 42nd pick)
C Dylan Cardwell (two-way)
Out:
F Jake LaRavia (signed by LAL, 2/$ 12 million)
C Jonas Valanciunas (trade, DEN)
Free Agents: Lyles, McDermott, Crowder, Fultz, Crawford (RFA)"