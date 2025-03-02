Fastbreak

Los Angeles Clippers Release Recent NBA 1st-Round Pick

The Clippers have waived MarJon Beauchamp.

Ben Stinar

Jun 23, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; MarJon Beauchamp (G League Ignite) poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number twenty-four overall pick by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
MarJon Beauchamp is in the middle of his third NBA season.

He has averages of 2.2 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 29 games for the Milwaukee Bucks and LA Clippers.

On Saturday, the Clippers announced that they had waived the 24-year-old.

Beauchamp was the 24th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Bucks.

His career averages are 4.2 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 129 games.

Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "The Clippers are waiving forward MarJon Beauchamp to create roster space to convert Jordan Miller, sources said."

At such a young age, there is no question that Beauchamp could end up drawing interest from other teams around the league.

Last season, he averaged 24.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field in three G League games.

Via NBA G League (on January 24): "Deep in his bag 💼

Marjon Beauchamp EXPLODED for a career-high 36 PTS leading the @WisconsinHerd in their win over the Birmingham Squadron."

As for the Clippers, they are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 32-27 record in 59 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.

On Sunday night, the Clippers will resume action when they visit LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (for the second straight game).

Feb 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward MarJon Beauchamp (0) defends Utah Jazz guard Johnny Juzang (33) during the fourth quarter at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Last season, the Clippers lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

