Los Angeles Clippers Reportedly Add Recent Miami Heat Player
Alondes Williams is coming off a year where he appeared in seven games for the Miami Heat.
He spent most of his season in the G League with the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
Over 27 regular season games, Williams averaged 21.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 52.2% from the field and 37.7% from the three-point range.
On Tuesday, Ira Winderman of Sun Sentinel reported that Williams will be going to training camp with the Los Angeles Clippers (h/t Hoops Rumors).
Via Winderman's article on Sun Sentinel: "All three of the Miami Heat’s two-way players from last season have now formally relocated, with guard Alondes Williams going to training camp with the Los Angeles Clippers."
Williams has appeared in eight total NBA games with the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat over the previous two seasons.
While he has had extremely limited playing time, the 25-year-old has proven to be a very productive G League player.
Via NBA G League on November 28, 2023: "42 PTS 🔥 8 REB 🔥 15/25 FG
Alondes Williams was UNSTOPPABLE tonight! The former ACC Player of the Year scored a career-high to lead the @SFSkyforce over the Cruise."
The Clippers are coming off a season where they lost to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in six games).
They will play their first game of the 2024-25 season on October 23 when they host Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles.