Los Angeles Clippers Reportedly Interested In NCAA Champion Point Guard

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Los Angeles Clippers have interest in Tyus Jones.

Ben Stinar

Dec 31, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tyus Jones (5) gestures during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports / James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports

Tyus Jones is coming off his ninth season in the NBA.

He finished the year with averages of 12.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range in 66 games.

Jones is currently a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Los Angeles Clippers are a team with an interest in landing Jones.

Jones was the 24th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball playing for Duke.

He helped the Blue Devils win the 2015 NCAA Championship.

Apr 7, 2015; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Tyus Jones reacts during a welcome home ceremony at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports / Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to the Wizards, he has also spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwovles.

His career averages are 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 36.7% from the three-point range in 601 regular season games.

He has also appeared in 27 NBA playoff games (four starts).

Mar 12, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tyus Jones (5) and forward Kyle Kuzma (33) talk during a time out during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

As for the Clippers, they finished the 2023-24 season as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 51-31 record.

They lost to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).

Jan 31, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) and Washington Wizards guard Tyus Jones (5) chase a loose ball in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Over the offseason, the Clippers lost nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George (to the Philadelphia 76ers) via free agency.

That said, they still have 2018 MVP James Harden and two-time NBA Champion Kawhi Leonard on the roster heading into the 2025 season.

