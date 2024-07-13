Los Angeles Clippers Reportedly Interested In NCAA Champion Point Guard
Tyus Jones is coming off his ninth season in the NBA.
He finished the year with averages of 12.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range in 66 games.
Jones is currently a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Los Angeles Clippers are a team with an interest in landing Jones.
Jones was the 24th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball playing for Duke.
He helped the Blue Devils win the 2015 NCAA Championship.
In addition to the Wizards, he has also spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwovles.
His career averages are 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 36.7% from the three-point range in 601 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 27 NBA playoff games (four starts).
As for the Clippers, they finished the 2023-24 season as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 51-31 record.
They lost to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
Over the offseason, the Clippers lost nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George (to the Philadelphia 76ers) via free agency.
That said, they still have 2018 MVP James Harden and two-time NBA Champion Kawhi Leonard on the roster heading into the 2025 season.