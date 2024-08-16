Los Angeles Clippers Reportedly Sign 2-Year NBA Player
Kevon Harris is coming off a season where he appeared in two games for the Orlando Magic.
He finished the year with averages of 2.0 points and 1.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 66.7% from the field.
Over the summer, Harris became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the league.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Los Angeles Clippers will sign Harris.
Via Charania: "Free agent guard Kevon Harris plans to sign a training camp deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, per agent Daniel Hazan of Hazan Sports Management. Harris – after 36 NBA games across past two seasons with Magic – will compete for a roster spot with the Clippers."
Harris appeared in 36 games for the Orlando Magic over his two seasons in the NBA.
In that span, he averaged 4.0 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range.
Harris has also spent a lot of time in the G League.
He averaged 15.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 50.2% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 28 regular season games (22 starts) last season.
As for the Clippers, they are coming off a year where they were the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 51-31 record.
They lost to Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).