Los Angeles Clippers Sign 16-Year NBA Veteran
Nicolas Batum is coming off his first year playing for the Philadelphia 76ers.
He spent the first three games of the season with the Los Angeles Clippers before getting traded to Philadelphia.
The 16-year veteran finished the season with averages of 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 60 games.
On Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Batum is signing a deal to return to the Clippers.
Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent F Nic Batum has agreed on a two-year, $9.6 million deal to join the Los Angeles Clippers, sources tell ESPN."
Batum has also spent time with the Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers.
His career averages are 10.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.7% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 1,053 games.
He has also appeared in 69 NBA playoff games (42 starts).
After the season ended with the 76ers (who lost to the New York Knicks in the first round), Batum sent out a post on X.
Batum wrote on May 4: "Thank you Philly for this season. Thank you for your unbelievable passion and support, one of the best I’ve ever seen.
Unfortunately, this is not the way we’d like the season to end, but we tried to give everything we’ve got. Much love and respect to the City of Brotherly Love 🙏🏽
Now it’s family time, and I’m looking forward to the Olympics."