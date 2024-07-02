Los Angeles Clippers Sign Former NBA 5th Overall Pick
Kris Dunn is coming off his second year playing for the Utah Jazz.
He finished the regular season with averages of 5.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.0% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 66 games.
On Monday evening, Chris Haynes of the NBA on TNT and Bleacher Report reported that Dunn will sign with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Via Haynes: "Free agent guard Kris Dunn has reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport."
Dunn was initially the fifth pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.
He has also spent time with the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland Trail Blazers and Atlanta Hawks over eight seasons.
His career averages are 7.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 43.7% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 333 regular season games.
Dunn is an excellent defender and has a lot of experience, so he is a good addition to a team that is trying to compete for a title.
He has also appeared in five NBA playoff games with the Hawks.
As for the Clippers, they finished this past season as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 51-31 record.
They lost to Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playofs (in six games).
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George left the Clippers to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency.