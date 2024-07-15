Los Angeles Clippers Star Reportedly On Trading Block
Russell Westbrook was once among the best point guards in the NBA.
He is no longer in his prime at 35, but is still a serviceable role player who could help out a lot of teams.
Recently, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported intel from around the league.
He noted that the Los Angeles Clippers and Westbrook are headed for a breakup, as the franchise is trying to trade him.
Via Charania's article in The Athletic: "The Clippers and Russell Westbrook plan to part ways this offseason, and the franchise continues to discuss trades for the former NBA MVP, team and league sources said."
Westbrook joined the Clippers during the middle of the 2022-23 season.
He is coming off a year where he averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range in 68 games.
However, the 2017 MVP was delegated to a bench role.
Charania via Stadium: "I'm told Westbrook is exiting from the Clippers. There is interest from teams in Westbrook, but I'm told the Nuggets have emerged as a frontrunners to sign Westbrook if and when he becomes free."
Westbrook was the fourth pick in the 2008 NBA Draft out of UCLA.
In addition to the Clippers, he has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder.
His career averages are 21.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 30.1% from the three-point range.