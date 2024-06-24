Los Angeles Clippers Star Russell Westbrook Makes Instagram Post That Went Viral
Over the weekend, Vouge World took place in Paris, France.
Many celebrities and sports players, such as the Los Angeles Clippers star Russell Westbrook, were in attendance.
Following the event, Westbrook made a post to Instagram with seven photos.
His post had over 160,000 likes and 900 comments in less than 24 hours.
Westbrook captioned his post: "Vogue World."
In one photo, Westbrook was pictured with Serge Ibaka.
The two were teammates on the Oklahoma City Thunder for seven seasons.
They helped the franchise reach the 2012 NBA Finals.
Another photo featured Westbrook with ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony.
After competing against one another for years, the two were teammates on the Thunder and Lakers.
As for Westbrook, he is coming off a productive year for the Clippers.
The NBA legend accepted a bench role and finished the regular season with averages of 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range in 68 games.
The Clippers were the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 51-31 record.
They lost to Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
In addition to the Clippers, Thunder and Lakers, Westbrook has also spent time with the Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets over 15 seasons.
The 2017 MVP has career averages of 21.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field.