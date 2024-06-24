Fastbreak

Los Angeles Clippers Star Russell Westbrook Makes Instagram Post That Went Viral

Russell Westbrook made a post to Instagram.

Feb 16, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Team Giannis guard Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder (0) speaks during the NBA All-Star Media Day at Bojangles Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Over the weekend, Vouge World took place in Paris, France.

Many celebrities and sports players, such as the Los Angeles Clippers star Russell Westbrook, were in attendance.

Following the event, Westbrook made a post to Instagram with seven photos.

His post had over 160,000 likes and 900 comments in less than 24 hours.

Westbrook captioned his post: "Vogue World."

In one photo, Westbrook was pictured with Serge Ibaka.

The two were teammates on the Oklahoma City Thunder for seven seasons.

They helped the franchise reach the 2012 NBA Finals.

Dec 6, 2015; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Serge Ibaka (9) talks to Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) prior to their game against the Sacramento Kings at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports
Another photo featured Westbrook with ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony.

After competing against one another for years, the two were teammates on the Thunder and Lakers.

Mar 2, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) and forward Carmelo Anthony (7) against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
As for Westbrook, he is coming off a productive year for the Clippers.

The NBA legend accepted a bench role and finished the regular season with averages of 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range in 68 games.

Apr 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts to being called for a technical foul against the Dallas Mavericks during the fourth quarter during game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
The Clippers were the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 51-31 record.

They lost to Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).

Apr 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) brings the ball up court against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter during game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
In addition to the Clippers, Thunder and Lakers, Westbrook has also spent time with the Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets over 15 seasons.

The 2017 MVP has career averages of 21.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field.

