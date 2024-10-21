Los Angeles Clippers Still Owe Kawhi Leonard A Lot Of Money
Kawhi Leonard is one of the best players in NBA history.
The Los Angeles Clippers star is coming off a season where he averaged 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 52.5% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range in 68 games.
However, he continues to deal with injuries that have derailed the prime of his career.
Most recently, ESPN's Shams Charania and Ohm Youngmisuk reported that Leonard will be out to start the 2024-25 season.
Via Charania on October 17: "Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is expected to be sidelined for indefinite period of time to start the NBA season as he rehabilitates the inflammation in his right knee, league sources tell me and @NotoriousOHM."
Leonard will be paid $49.2 million for the 2024-25 season.
The Clippers still owe the two-time NBA Champion nearly $150 million over the next three seasons (h/t spotrac).
He will be a free agent in the summer of 2027.
If Leonard is on the floor, he is worth every dollar the contract that the Clippers pay him.
That said, his injury status is an unfortunate situation for both parties.
The Clippers will play their first game of the season on Wednesday evening when they host Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles.
Last season, they were the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 51-31 record.
However, the Clippers lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.