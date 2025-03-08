Los Angeles Lakers And Boston Celtics Injury Reports
On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics will face off in Massachusetts.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Lakers have ruled out Rui Hachimura, Bronny James and Maxi Kleber.
Luka Doncic and LeBron James are both probable, while Jaxson Hayes is doubtful.
Meanwhile, the Celtics will be without JD Davison, Miles Norris and Drew Peterson.
Jrue Holiday, Sam Hauser and Kristaps Porzingis are all listed as questionable.
The Lakers come into the night as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 40-21 record in 61 games.
They are in the middle of an eight-game winning streak.
Via The NBA: "A new chapter of a storied rivalry TONIGHT
No. 2 in the West vs. No. 2 in the East
Lakers have won 8 straight and 20 of last 24, Celtics have won 13 of last 16
First time since 1985 that LAL/BOS will meet this late into a season with each team top 2 in their respective conference
Luka gets his first taste of this historic rivalry as he, LeBron and the Lakers visit Tatum, Brown and the defending champion Celtics at 8:30pm/et on ABC!"
As for the Celtics, they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 45-18 record in 63 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten (and won three straight).
Earlier this season, the Lakers beat the Celtics (in Los Angeles) by a score of 117-96.