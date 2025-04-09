Los Angeles Lakers And Dallas Mavericks Injury Reports
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks will face off in Texas.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
The Lakers have ruled out Maxi Kleber.
Bronny James is questionable, while Jaxson Hayes is probable.
Meanwhile, the Mavs will be without Kessler Edwards, Jaden Hardy, Kyrie Irving, Kai Jones, Brandon Williams and Olivier-Maxence Prosper.
Anthony Davis is listed as probable, while Dante Exum is questionable.
The Lakers come into the night as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 48-31 record in 79 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Mavs, the Lakers will play their next game on Friday night when they return home to host the Houston Rockets.
Via The NBA: "Luka Dončić returns to Dallas and Anthony Davis faces his former team for the first time as the No. 3 in West Lakers (1 game ahead of 4-seed LAC) take on the No. 10 Mavericks (1 game back of 9-seed SAC) tonight at 7:30pm/et on ESPN!"
As for the Mavs, they are the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 38-41 record in 79 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten (and lost two in a row).
Following the Lakers, the Mavs will play their next game on Friday night when they host the Toronto Raptors.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "From teammates to champions to opponents
LeBron and AD will face off for the first time since 2019.
Lakers vs. Mavs | 7:30 PM ET on ESPN"