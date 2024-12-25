Los Angeles Lakers And Golden State Warriors Injury Reports
On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors will face off in San Francisco.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Lakers have ruled out Jaxson Hayes, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.
LeBron James, D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Davis are all questionable.
Meanwhile, the Warriors have listed Kyle Anderson and Gary Payton II as questionable (no one else is on their injury report).
The Lakers and Warriors have yet to face off during the 2024-25 NBA season.
They last played on April 9 when the Lakers won by a score of 134-120 (at home).
LeBron James had 33 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists.
Steph Curry put up 23 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.
Via ESPN on Tuesday: "Steph and Bron look to put on another classic Christmas showdown tomorrow night 🤩🎄"
🍿 Lakers-Warriors | 8 PM ET on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+/Disney+"
The Lakers are 16-13 in 29 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the west.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten (and most recently lost to the Detroit Pistons by a score of 117-114).
On the road, the Lakers are 7-9 in 16 games.
Golden State is one spot behind the Lakers (as the eighth seed) with a 15-13 record in 28 games.
They are only 3-7 over their last ten (and 7-6 in 13 games at home).
Most recently, the Warriors lost to the Indiana Pacers by a score of 111-105.