Los Angeles Lakers And Golden State Warriors Injury Reports
On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors will face off in San Francisco.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Lakers have ruled out Jalen Hood-Schifino, Bronny James and Christian Wood.
Anthony Davis is probable, while Rui Hachimura and LeBron James are both questionable.
Meanwhile, the Warriors will be without Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga.
Gary Payton II, Brandin Podziemski and Andrew Wiggins are all probable.
The Lakers beat the Warriors by a score of 115-113 (on December 25) in San Francisco.
Following Saturday's game, they will have two more meetings (on February 6 and April 3).
For Saturday's game, the Lakers will get Jarred Vanderbilt back in action (he is not on the injury report).
The former Kentucky star is coming off a season where he averaged 5.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 51.8% from the field.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania on January 22: "Los Angeles Lakers F Jarred Vanderbilt has been medically cleared to make his season debut on Saturday against the Golden State Warriors on ABC, barring any unforeseen setbacks, sources tell ESPN."
The Lakers come into the day as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 24-18 record in 42 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.
As for the Warriors, they are the 11th seed with a 22-22 record in 44 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.