Los Angeles Lakers And LA Clippers Injury Reports
On Sunday night, the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers will face off at the Intuit Dome.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).
The Lakers have ruled out Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.
LeBron James and Jaxson Hayes are both probable, while Anthony Davis is questionable.
On the other side, the Clippers have ruled out P.J. Tucker.
Kris Dunn, James Harden, Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac are all listed as questionable.
Sudnday will be the first matchup between the Clippers and Lakers this season.
In their most recent meeting, the Lakers won by a score of 116-112.
Via X User @WITNESSKJ: "The last time LeBron played the Clippers:
outscored them by himself in the 4th quarter (19-16)
was responsible for 30 of the 39 Lakers’ 4th quarter points
had the largest 4th quarter comeback of his career (21)"
The Lakers have gone 22-17 in 39 games, which has them as the sixth seed.
They have won two straight games (and are 6-4 over their last ten).
In their last game, the Lakers beat Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets (at home) by a score of 102-101.
As for the Clippers, they have been one of the best surprises in the league.
They come into play as the fifth seed with a 23-17 record in 40 games.
Over the last ten games, the Clippers have gone 6-4 (and they are in the middle of a three-game winning streak).