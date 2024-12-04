Fastbreak

Los Angeles Lakers And Miami Heat Injury Reports

The Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat have announced their injury reports.

Jan 3, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat will face off in Florida.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).

The Lakers have ruled out Jaxson Hayes, Bronny James, Austin Reaves, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.

Anthony Davis is probable, while Jalen Hood-Schifino is questionable.

Anthony Davis
Dec 2, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) dribbles against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the Heat have ruled out Josh Christopher and Kel'el Ware.

Kevin Love is probable.

Jimmy Butler, Josh Richardson and Nikola Jovic are all questionable.

NBA Injury Report
NBA Injury Report / December 4

The Lakers enter the night as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 12-9 record.

They are coming off a blowout 109-80 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves (on Monday).

D'Angelo Russell led the team with 20 points, three rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 8/12 from the field and 4/5 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.

NBA
Dec 2, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) dribbles against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Following the Heat, the Lakers will play their next game on Friday against the Hawks in Atlanta, Georgia.

On the road, they have gone 5-6 in 11 games.

As for Miami, they have gone just 9-10 in their first 19 games of the season, which has them as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

After a close 119-116 loss to the Toronto Raptors, the Heat got blown out (108-89) against the Boston Celtics.

Following Los Angeles, they will remain in Miami to host the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

The Heat have gone 4-4 in eight games at home.

NBA
Nov 26, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks on against the Milwaukee Bucks during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

This will be the first time the Heat and Lakers have faced off in 2024-25.

The Heat won their last matchup (January 3) by a score of 110-96.

