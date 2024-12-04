Los Angeles Lakers And Miami Heat Injury Reports
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat will face off in Florida.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).
The Lakers have ruled out Jaxson Hayes, Bronny James, Austin Reaves, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.
Anthony Davis is probable, while Jalen Hood-Schifino is questionable.
Meanwhile, the Heat have ruled out Josh Christopher and Kel'el Ware.
Kevin Love is probable.
Jimmy Butler, Josh Richardson and Nikola Jovic are all questionable.
The Lakers enter the night as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 12-9 record.
They are coming off a blowout 109-80 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves (on Monday).
D'Angelo Russell led the team with 20 points, three rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 8/12 from the field and 4/5 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Following the Heat, the Lakers will play their next game on Friday against the Hawks in Atlanta, Georgia.
On the road, they have gone 5-6 in 11 games.
As for Miami, they have gone just 9-10 in their first 19 games of the season, which has them as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.
After a close 119-116 loss to the Toronto Raptors, the Heat got blown out (108-89) against the Boston Celtics.
Following Los Angeles, they will remain in Miami to host the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.
The Heat have gone 4-4 in eight games at home.
This will be the first time the Heat and Lakers have faced off in 2024-25.
The Heat won their last matchup (January 3) by a score of 110-96.