Los Angeles Lakers And Milwaukee Bucks Injury Reports
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Milwaukee Bucks in California.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 6:30 Eastern Time).
The Bucks have ruled out Jamaree Bouyea, Bobby Portis, Jericho Sims and Stanley Umude.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Gary Trent Jr. are both probable, while Damian Lillard is questionable.
Meanwhile, the Lakers will be without Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Maxi Kleber and Austin Reaves.
Dorian Finney-Smith and Jarred Vanderbilt are both doubtful.
The Bucks are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-30 record in 68 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and 5-5 over their last ten games).
Following the Lakers, the Bucks will play their next game on Saturday night when they visit the Kings in Sacramento.
As for the Lakers, they are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 43-25 record in 68 games.
They have won three in a row (and six out of their last ten).
Following the Bucks, the Lakers will play their next game on Saturday night when they host the Chicago Bulls in Los Angeles.
Via Daniel Starkand of Lakers Nation: "So here is who the #Lakers will have available tonight:
Gabe Vincent, Jordan Goodwin, Dalton Knecht, Markieff Morris, Jaxson Hayes, Shake Milton, Bronny James, Christian Koloko, Trey Jemison, Alex Len, Cam Reddish"
Earlier this month, the Bucks beat the Lakers by a score of 126-106 (in Milwaukee).
Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 24 points and 12 rebounds.