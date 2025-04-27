Los Angeles Lakers And Minnesota Timberwolves Game 4 Injury Reports
On Sunday afternoon, the Minneosta Timberwolves will host the Los Angeles Lakers at the Target Center for Game 3 of their series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.
The Lakers have ruled out Maxi Kleber.
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves will be without Rob Dillingham.
Via The NBA: "Anthony Edwards (29 PTS) and Jaden McDaniels (30 PTS) guided the Timberwolves to victory in Game 3.
Will LAL even it up 2-2 or will MIN take a 3-1 series lead?
Game 4 tips today at 3:30pm/et on ABC!"
The Timberwolves are coming off a 116-104 victory in Game 3 (also at home).
Jaden McDaniels led the way with 30 points, five rebounds, one assist and two steals while shooting 13/22 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Jaden McDaniels this playoffs:
21.0 PPG
6.0 RPG
58.7 FG%
While guarding Luka Doncic."
Despite the loss, the Lakers were led by four-time NBA LeBron James.
He put up 38 points, ten rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 13/21 from the field and 5/9 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
Via The Lead: "Most points in a playoff game by a player older than 36:
40 - LeBron James (38 years, 143 days)
38 - LeBron James (Tonight)
36 - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38 years, 52 days)"
Game 5 will be on Wednesday night.