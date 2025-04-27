Fastbreak

Los Angeles Lakers And Minnesota Timberwolves Game 4 Injury Reports

The Lakers and Timberwolves have announced their injury reports.

Ben Stinar

Feb 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick during the third quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
On Sunday afternoon, the Minneosta Timberwolves will host the Los Angeles Lakers at the Target Center for Game 3 of their series.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.

The Lakers have ruled out Maxi Kleber.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves will be without Rob Dillingham.

Via The NBA: "Anthony Edwards (29 PTS) and Jaden McDaniels (30 PTS) guided the Timberwolves to victory in Game 3.

Will LAL even it up 2-2 or will MIN take a 3-1 series lead?

Game 4 tips today at 3:30pm/et on ABC!"

The Timberwolves are coming off a 116-104 victory in Game 3 (also at home).

Jaden McDaniels led the way with 30 points, five rebounds, one assist and two steals while shooting 13/22 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.

Via StatMuse: "Jaden McDaniels this playoffs:

21.0 PPG
6.0 RPG
58.7 FG%

While guarding Luka Doncic."

Despite the loss, the Lakers were led by four-time NBA LeBron James.

He put up 38 points, ten rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 13/21 from the field and 5/9 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.

Via The Lead: "Most points in a playoff game by a player older than 36:

40 - LeBron James (38 years, 143 days)
38 - LeBron James (Tonight)
36 - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38 years, 52 days)"

Game 5 will be on Wednesday night.

