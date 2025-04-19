Los Angeles Lakers And Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Reports
On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in California.
For Game 1 of the series, both teams have announced their injury reports.
The Timberwolves have listed Rob Dillingham as questionable.
Meanwhile, the Lakers will be without Maxi Kleber.
LeBron James is listed as probable.
Dillingham was the eighth pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.
He has averages of 4.5 points, 1.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range in 49 games.
James still remains one of the best 15 players in the NBA at 40.
He has averages of 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Lakers and Timberwolves have gone 2-2 against each other this season.
They are facing off in the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2004.
Via Chris Hine of The Minnesota Star Tribune: "Marc Davis is the crew chief tonight for Lakers-Timberwolves Game 1. Davis reffed Games 2 and 6 of the Denver-Wolves series last season. Combined margin of victory in those two games for the Wolves: +71"
The Timberwolves are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
They reached the 2024 Western Conference finals.
The Lakers are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They lost in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.