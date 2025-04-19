Fastbreak

Los Angeles Lakers And Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Reports

The Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their injury reports.

Ben Stinar

Dec 2, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Dec 2, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in California.

For Game 1 of the series, both teams have announced their injury reports.

The Timberwolves have listed Rob Dillingham as questionable.

Meanwhile, the Lakers will be without Maxi Kleber.

LeBron James is listed as probable.

NBA Injury Report
NBA Injury Report / April 19

Dillingham was the eighth pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.

He has averages of 4.5 points, 1.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range in 49 games.

Rob Dillingham NBA
Mar 12, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Rob Dillingham (4) grabs a rebound in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

James still remains one of the best 15 players in the NBA at 40.

He has averages of 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 70 games.

LeBron James
Apr 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) passes against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

The Lakers and Timberwolves have gone 2-2 against each other this season.

They are facing off in the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2004.

Via Chris Hine of The Minnesota Star Tribune: "Marc Davis is the crew chief tonight for Lakers-Timberwolves Game 1. Davis reffed Games 2 and 6 of the Denver-Wolves series last season. Combined margin of victory in those two games for the Wolves: +71"

The Timberwolves are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.

They reached the 2024 Western Conference finals.

NBA
Apr 11, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) scores a basket ahead of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Lakers are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.

They lost in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.