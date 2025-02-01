Los Angeles Lakers And New York Knicks Injury Reports
On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks will face off at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
The Lakers have ruled out Anthony Davis, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Cam Reddish and Christian Wood.
Dorian Finney-Smith, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James and Gabe Vincent are all probable.
Meanwhile, the Knicks will be without Pacome Dadiet, Kevin McCullar Jr. and Mitchell Robinson.
Josh Hart is questionable.
The Lakers enter play as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 27-19 record in 46 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
On the other side, the Knicks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-16 record in 48 games.
They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak (and have gone 7-3 over their last ten).
Saturday will be the first time that the Knicks and Lakers face off during the 2024-25 NBA season.