Los Angeles Lakers And Phoenix Suns Injury Reports
On Tuesday night, the Phoenix Suns will host the Los Angeles Lakers in Arizona.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 6:30 Eastern Time).
The Lakers have ruled out Jalen Hood-Schifino, Bronny James, Armel Traore, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.
Anthony Davis is probable.
The Suns will be without Collin Gillespie.
Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal are probable.
The Lakers are 10-6 in their first 16 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
They had been in the middle of a six-game winning streak before dropping the previous two games.
Following the Suns, the Lakers will play their next game on Wednesday when they remain on the road to play the Spurs in San Antonio.
Away from Los Angeles, they have gone 3-4 in seven games.
Via The NBA: "Another chapter of LEBRON vs. KD tonight 🍿
The 2-0 Lakers look to stay perfect in Group Play as they visit the 1-1 Suns in West Group B action at 10pm/et on TNT! #EmiratesNBACup"
As for Phoenix, they will be getting a huge boost with Durant back in the lineup.
They are in the middle of a five-game losing streak.
Durant is averaging 27.6 points per contest while shooting 55.3% from the field.
The Suns are currently the seventh seed in the west with a 9-7 record.
Following the Lakers, they will host Dennis Schroder and the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in Arizona.
They are 5-3 in eight games at home.