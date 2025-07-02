Los Angeles Lakers And Phoenix Suns Reportedly Held Trade Discussions
The Los Angeles Lakers have one of the most notable superstar duos in the league with LeBron James and Luka Doncic.
That said, the roster is lacking depth at the center of position.
According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Lakers have had trade discussions with the Phoenix Suns centered around Nick Richards.
Via Siegel: "The Lakers have held talks with Phoenix about a Nick Richards trade, league sources told @ClutchPoints.
LA was a team listed by @MikeAScotto as having interest in Richards.
Team has also called about potential Yves Missi and Robert Williams III trades with NOP & POR."
Richards spent the 2024-25 season with the Charlotte Hornets (and Suns).
He finished the year with averages of 9.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 59.1% from the field in 57 games.
Via Real Sports (on January 18): "Nick Richards is just the 2nd player in NBA history to have 20/10 on 85% FG in a debut with a team."
Richards could be a productive option for the Lakers (that wouldn't cost them a lot of assets).
The 27-year-old was the 42nd pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.
His career averages are 7.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 64.0% from the field in 257 games.
The Lakers have also been heavily linked to Deandre Ayton.
Via Dan Woike of The Athletic: "Sources tell me that in addition to Deandre Ayton, the Lakers are still evaluating other options in free agency and via trade. Obviously a crucial decision for the Lakers -- would expect an answer in the upcoming days."