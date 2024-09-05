Los Angeles Lakers Announce Roster Move
Vincent Valerio-Bodon is coming off a year where he played for the South Bay Lakers (G League).
He finished the regular season with averages of 6.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 39.4% from the field and 30.6% from the three-point range in 25 games (five starts).
Valerio-Bodon played for the Los Angeles Lakers at NBA Summer League.
On Wednesday evening, the Lakers announced that they have signed the 23-year-old.
Via The Los Angeles Lakers: "The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard-forward Vincent Valerio-Bodon."
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the deal is an Exhibit 10.
Via Scotto: "The Los Angeles Lakers are signing Vincent Valerio-Bodon to an Exhibit-10 deal, league sources told @hoopshype. He spent last season with the South Bay Lakers in the G League."
Based on the contract, it's likely that Valerio-Bodon will be waived before the 2024-25 NBA season.
He will probably end up back with South Bay for the regular season.
That said, Valerio-Bodon could be a good candidate to land a two-way (or ten-day) contract.
The Lakers have done a good job of developing underrated talent over the last decade.
They have had success stories such as Alex Caruso, Kyle Kuzma, Talen Horton-Tucker, Austin Reaves and others.
This past season, the Lakers were the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the second straight season but lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round (in five games).