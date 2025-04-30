Los Angeles Lakers Announce Surprising Injury Update Before Game 5
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off in California for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Lakers have announced that Maxi Kleber is listed as questionable.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "Maxi Kleber, who has been out since Jan. 25 (prior to LAL trading for him) while recovering from right foot surgery, has been upgraded to questionable to be available to make his Laker debut in Game 5 against MIN"
Before being involved in the Luka Doncic trade, Kleber had spent the first seven and a half seasons of his career with the Dallas Mavericks.
This year, he is averaging 3.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 38.5% from the field and 26.5% from the three-point range in 34 games.
Due to his shooting ability, Kleber could be an intriguing addition to the team's rotation.
Via The Lead: "- Luka Doncic (2021 Mavs)
- Dorian Finney-Smith (2021 Mavs)
- Maxi Kleber (2021 Mavs)
- Shake Milton (2019 Sixers)
- Jaxson Hayes (2020 Pelicans)
JJ Redick is now coaching FIVE of his ex-teammates. Wild"
The Lakers will need a victory on Wednesday to avoid elimination.
If they can stay alive, Game 6 would be on Friday night back at the Target Center in Minnesota.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the second round to face off against either the Golden State Warriors or Houston Rockets.
The Warriors have a 3-1 lead.