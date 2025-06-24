Los Angeles Lakers Are Favorites To Trade For 3x NBA All-Star
Bam Adebayo is one of the best centers in the NBA at 27.
The Miami Heat star is coming off a year where he averaged 18.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 78 games.
While it's unlikely the Heat would ever move Adebayo, the Los Angeles Lakers are the favorites (via Bovada) to land him (if he was ever moved).
Via NBACentral: "The Lakers are favorites to land Bam Adebayo in a potential trade, per @BovadaOfficial
Lakers +190
Grizzlies +260
Spurs +300
Kings +375
Mavericks +475
Bulls +1000
Celtics +1600"
Adebayo was the 14th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.
He has helped lead the Heat to the NBA Finals twice (since the 2020 season).
His career averages are 15.7 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 53.7% from the field and 31.4% from the three-point range in 567 games.
Via StatMuse (on November 15): "Bam Adebayo tonight:
30 PTS
11 REB
7 AST
5 STL
Joins LeBron James & Eddie Jones as the only players in franchise history with a 30/10/5/5s game."
The Lakers are coming off a season where they were the third seed in the Western Conference.
However, they lost to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).